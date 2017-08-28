Preseason Week 3 fantasy notes: Carlos Hyde returns

Broncos: This backfield remains a mess for fantasy. C.J. Anderson got the start, got hurt, then came back and ran for a 16-yard touchdown. Jamaal Charles looked shifty and explosive in his brief work, while rookie DeAngelo Henderson ran hard but coughed up the football twice. This unit will generate fantasy points, but it could be via a true committee. Draft these backs with caution. The passing game, however, looks stable. Trevor Siemian proved capable of leading this offense to success. He's not going to break any passing records, but he can get his top two wideouts -- Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders -- to over 1,000 yards and with several scores a piece. This passing attack benefits from being one of the most highly concentrated in the league, as Thomas and Sanders have combined for over 49 percent of the total teams targets in each of the last three seasons.