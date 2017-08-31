Seven players to take a strong stance on in fantasy

What Davis drafters must hope for is that the rookie wideout hits the field, despite the limited practice time, and shows right from the jump he's just too good not to be featured. His talent needs to overwhelm to the point it creates opportunity by vaulting veterans in the pecking order. The good news for them is that Davis is truly that good. He was outrageously productive at Western Michigan, the third best wide receiver at beating man coverage in Reception Perception over the last two draft classes and is wildly impressive after the catch. Even more important; the Titans agree with the assessment of his talent. The team made the aggressive move to pluck him with the fifth-overall selection and installed him in the coveted top X-receiver spot essentially as soon as he hit the practice field.