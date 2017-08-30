2017 fantasy football predictions: MVP, Bust, and more

Matt Harmon - DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland Raiders: The second-year back consistently goes outside of the top-50 at his position in fantasy drafts, and is therefore a candidate to not survive the first few waves of cuts during the regular season. Yet, it shouldn't surprise any of us if he's the best running back in Oakland by the time December rolls around. It is not unfair to call Marshawn Lynch the biggest unknown of the 2017 fantasy campaign. His last regular season carry came on November 15th, 2015 and there were already reports suggesting the Raiders may look to keep his workload light. Should any number of variables go wrong with Lynch's return to the NFL game this year, Washington would suddenly inherit the lion's share of touches on one of the NFL's best offenses and may offer standalone value as a pass-catcher while that situation marinades.