Why George Kittle deserved to reset TE market; top 5 GM-coach duos

While Indy's defense generally lives and dies with the zone scheme, the Colts will mix in some tight man coverage, particularly on short-yardage and medium situations (third-and-5 or so).

"We are going to do both," Rhodes said, via the Indy Star. "Where I came from, they were able to do both, too. So you just have to know where your help is at and know if you're on an island or not."

Rhodes makes a key point about understanding where he fits in the schematic puzzle. In man, it is critical for defenders to know where their helpers are positioned to ensure they play with the proper leverage on the receiver. For instance, in Cover 1 (Man-Free), the free safety is aligned as a deep-middle defender. Thus, slot defenders will play on the receiver's outside shoulder to A) take away out-breaking routes by alignment and B) funnel the pass catcher toward the post defender on vertical routes. In zone coverage, defenders also need to understand their cohorts' assignments. The defense casts a net around the ball to limit yards after the catch and eliminate big plays on deep throws down the field. The scheme requires cornerbacks to tackle well in the open field, which is one of Rhodes' biggest strengths as a player.

"I mean, my play is physical, so I'm not only going to cover in a physical way, but I'm also gonna tackle in a physical way," Rhodes said, via Colts.com. "And the defensive schemes I've been playing, and especially this one and the one I did before, corners had to tackle."

The Colts' zone-heavy scheme requires cornerbacks to play a role in run support, particularly on the back side of slot formations. Against nub formations, Rhodes could align in the box matched up with the tight end. With opponents intent on running the ball to the strength of the formation (Y-side), the veteran will need to be a force defender at the point of attack.

"We have to become linebackers," Rhodes said, per the team website. "There's gonna be times you're going to see me in the box here. So there's going to be a time where I'm gonna have to be physical and play as a linebacker or come down and set the edge to the run."

Studying the All-22 Coaches Film from Rhodes' past few seasons, I couldn't help but notice that the veteran has lost some of his quickness and explosiveness. He's not only a step slower down the field, but his reactions at the line aren't up to par for a player once considered one of the best at the position. As a result, Rhodes finished the 2019 season as one of the most penalized corners in the league, thanks to his excessive grabbing and holding.