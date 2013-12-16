Who will be top Heisman challenger to Jameis Winston in 2014?

The buzz: Gordon's production dropped noticeably in the second half of the season. He rushed for 100 yards six times in the first seven games of the season, but reached that plateau only once in the final five games. And of his 12 TDs, only one came in the final five games. He will be the unquestioned No. 1 tailback for the Badgers next season and could stand to become a better-rounded tailback. Still, running is what he does best, and an 1,800-yard season seems a legit goal.