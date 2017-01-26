Who's talking to who on Senior Bowl Day 2? OT meets Panthers

MOBILE, Ala. -- NFL clubs conduct formal interviews with draft prospects at the Reese's Senior Bowl this week, with different positions circulating through sessions with team officials each night through Thursday night. But informal interviews are going on everywhere -- from the hotel lobby to the practice field and anywhere else necessary -- and College Football 24/7 keeps an eye on which clubs are spending informal interview time with which players. The list below isn't comprehensive (the random nature of informal Senior Bowl interviews makes that impossible), but here is a look at the pairings spotted Wednesday, listed alphabetically by team: