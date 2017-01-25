Who's talking to who on Senior Bowl Day 1? QB meets Broncos

MOBILE, Ala. -- NFL clubs conduct formal interviews with draft prospects at the Reese's Senior Bowl this week, with different positions circulating through sessions with team officials each night through Thursday night. But informal interviews are going on everywhere -- from the hotel lobby to the practice field and anywhere else necessary -- and College Football 24/7 keeps an eye on which clubs are spending informal interview time with which players. The list below isn't comprehensive (the random nature of informal Senior Bowl interviews makes that impossible), but here is a look at the pairings spotted Tuesday, listed alphabetically by team:

Atlanta Falcons : Troy OL Antonio Garcia, LSU LB Duke Riley

Baltimore Ravens : Oklahoma State S Jordan Sterns, Michigan RB De'Veon Smith, Louisville WR Jamari Staples

Carolina Panthers : Louisville WR Jamari Staples

Cleveland Browns : Tennessee CB Cam Sutton, UConn S Obi Melifonwu

Denver Broncos : FSU CB Marquez White, BYU LB Harvey Langi, Iowa QB C.J. Beathard, Louisville WR Jamari Staples

Detroit Lions : Kentucky OL Jon Toth, San Diego State CB Damontae Kazee, Texas A&M S Justin Evans

Green Bay Packers : Bucknell OT Julie'n Davenport

Indianapolis Colts : Michigan DE Chris Wormley

Kansas City Chiefs : Tennessee State CB Ezra Robinson

Los Angeles Chargers : Oklahoma State S Jordan Sterns, Arkansas TE Jeremy Sprinkle, East Carolina WR Zay Jones

Los Angeles Rams : South Alabama TE Gerald Everett, Wisconsin LB Vince Biegel, Bucknell OT Julie'n Davenport

Miami Dolphins : North Carolina WR Ryan Switzer, Auburn S Rudy Ford, Simon Fraser LB Jordan Herdman

New York Jets : Bucknell OT Julie'n Davenport

New Orleans Saints : Kentucky OL Jon Toth, San Diego State RB Donnel Pumphrey

New York Giants : Texas A&M S Justin Evans, Western Kentucky WR Taywan Taylor

Oakland Raiders : Kentucky OL Jon Toth

Philadelphia Eagles : North Carolina State RB Matt Dayes, San Diego State RB Donnel Pumphrey, Illinois DE Dawuane Smoot

San Francisco 49ers : Kentucky OL Jon Toth

Washington Redskins : LSU LB Duke Riley

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.