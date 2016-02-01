Which school could throw most star-studded signing day party?

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, ever the innovator when it comes to exposure for his program, is rounding up celebrities like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and wrestling legend Ric Flair for a party the Wolverines will host Wednesday to celebrate National Signing Day. It will be the first signing class Harbaugh can truly call his own at Michigan, so, of course, a party is in order.