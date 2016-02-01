Which school could throw most star-studded signing day party?

Published: Feb 01, 2016 at 07:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread
James-LeBron-160201-TOS.jpg

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, ever the innovator when it comes to exposure for his program, is rounding up celebrities like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and wrestling legend Ric Flair for a party the Wolverines will host Wednesday to celebrate National Signing Day. It will be the first signing class Harbaugh can truly call his own at Michigan, so, of course, a party is in order.

With imitation being the greatest form of flattery, one can only wonder if college coaches from other programs might follow suit. College Football 24/7 takes a look at big-time former players, celebrity fans or famous alums from eight schools that could also draw plenty of National Signing Day attention:

USC

Invitation list: Troy Polamalu, Snoop Dogg, Ronnie Lott, Will Ferrell, Clay Matthews.

Will Ferrell and Snoop Dogg together? Clay Helton can drop the mic with this group.

Ohio State

Invitation list: LeBron James, Cris Carter, Jack Nicklaus, Bob Knight, Eddie George.

Of course, the Wolverines' top rival would never copy-cat an idea like this. We all know Urban Meyer wouldn't think of it. But as long as we're just having fun with the possibilities, how about the biggest name in basketball and the biggest name in golf at the Buckeyes' party?

Notre Dame

Invitation list: Joe Montana, Jerome Bettis, Regis Philbin, Jon Bon Jovi, Martin Sheen.

Who is the life of the party in this room? A couple of Pro Football Hall of Famers and a rock star make it a tough call. Philbin, no doubt used to being the life of every party he attends, is merely circling with a platter of hors d'oeuvres here. Sheen's plus-one, no doubt, needs to be Gordon Gekko.

Pittsburgh

Invitation list: Mike Ditka, Tony Dorsett, Dan Marino, Larry Fitzgerald, Darrelle Revis.

Ditka's cigar smoke notwithstanding, second-year Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi could do a lot worse than a Hall of Famer such as Marino and two of the most accomplished active players in the NFL.

Alabama

Invitation list: Joe Namath, Ozzie Newsome, Julio Jones, Condoleezza Rice, Melissa Joan Hart.

Broadway Joe's entry, fur coat and all, would be the grandest entrance listed here. Rice could get past the door man at the party for a number of schools, including Notre Dame and Stanford, but she's a Birmingham native and an Alabama fan at heart. Julio Jones was Nick Saban's first truly big-time recruit at Alabama, so he's a signing day legend for Alabama fans who follow recruiting.

Check out the top 10 players from Stanford to play in the NFL.

Stanford

Invitation list: Tiger Woods, Andrew Luck, John Elway, Reese Witherspoon, Richard Sherman.

Cardinal coach David Shaw seems like the all-business type, so it's hard to imagine him putting together a list of Stanford stars for a signing day party. Still, if he could be convinced, there aren't many schools that could top his guest list.

Auburn

Invitation list: Charles Barkley, Cam Newton, Frank Thomas, Bo Jackson, Tim Cook.

Newton, of course, would be busy this week. Maybe next year for him. Cook, the CEO of Apple, can foot the bill for this party, and Charles & Co. could certainly ring up Cook's tab.

Harvard

Invitation list: Tommy Lee Jones, Matt Damon, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg.

OK, so Harvard isn't going to bring a bunch of NFL stars, and Ivy League football programs don't offer athletic scholarships, anyway. So this is a different kind of signing day party. But if you're looking for name recognition, the Harvard list doesn't end here; it only starts here.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins Heisman Trophy; first senior winner since fellow Tiger Joe Burrow

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.