What we learned from Week 5 in the SEC

Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray lit up yet another defense Saturday, but LSU is no ordinary defense. The fifth-year senior completed 20 of 34 passes for 298 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception in a thrilling 44-41 win that just about came down to who had the last possession. More impressively, Murray led a late touchdown drive to put the Bulldogs on top for good, hitting a 25-yard touchdown pass to Justin Scott-Worley with 1:47 remaining for the win. The "can't win the big game" label that Murray was saddled with after a season-opening loss to Clemson can safely be put to bed.