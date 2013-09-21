What we learned from Week 4 in the Pac-12

If Lane Kiffin had any sort of consistent, competent offense right now, all anyone would be talking about is the near-miraculous work new coordinator Clancy Pendergast has done with the USC defense. Over the course of one spring practice and fall camp, Pendergast has turned a ramshackle collection of talented pieces into a devastatingly effective unit. They control the line of scrimmage, they get after the quarterback, and they create turnovers.