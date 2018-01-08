What we learned from scouting National Championship Game

Published: Jan 08, 2018 at 04:37 PM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

We started this college football season billing it as the year of the quarterback, but I don't think anyone anticipated it would end with a duel between two true freshman QBs.

However, that's what we witnessed on Monday night in the national championship game.

As I scout big games like this one, I usually focus on the draft-eligible players, but there are moments when young players etch their mark and do something we'll remember when it's their time to join the NFL.

Monday night was that time for Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

He replaced starter Jalen Hurts to open the second half and led Alabama back from a 13-0 halftime deficit for a 26-23 win over Georgia in overtime.

Here are five takeaways from scouting the incredible title game.

1. Tagovailoa made a couple mistakes, but he showed poise well beyond his years. Every time I thought he might crumble under the pressure, he would bounce back and make a play. In overtime, he took a bad sack, but he threw the game-winning TD pass on the next play. He finished the night 14 of 24 for 166 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT.

I've heard buzz about Tagovailoa, a former five-star recruit, for the past year. Everyone I hear from raves about him, and I can see why. To be thrown into that atmosphere in the second half was a gargantuan task, and he did not look like his heart was racing at all.

2. There was a lot more good than bad from the other true freshman QB in Monday night's game, Georgia's Jake Fromm. He didn't make enough plays late in the game, but he certainly didn't fall apart against the vaunted Alabama defense. He was in full attack mode, going 16 of 32 for 232 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs.

He'd like to have some throws back, but he has all of the tools of an NFL QB.

The future for Alabama and Georgia looks very bright, and these two young QBs are a big reason for the optimism.

3. I received a few text messages during the game from NFL scouts saying Alabama WR Calvin Ridley is going to be much better in the pros than he is in college.

I agree with them.

Alabama struggled to get him going early, but he made two huge catches down the stretch against Georgia, one for a TD and one to put the Crimson Tide in range for a potential game-winning field goal, although they were unable to convert on that opportunity.

Ridley might have been the most talented player on the field Monday night.

4. I wished Georgia could have kept RB Sony Michel going because he had the hot hand early. He showed off his agility with a long run in the first half against Alabama.

I like Michel a little bit better than Bulldogs RB Nick Chubb as a prospect. Michel can get to the edge a little bit better, and tonight reinforced that against a fast defense. Michel was able to get outside. Chubb's more of a banger inside.

5. Alabama DT Da'Ron Payne has made the most of his platform these last couple weeks. Payne dominated at the point of attack, resetting the line of scrimmage. He was very active. I think he's a better player than former Alabama DTs A'Shawn Robinson and Jarran Reed were coming out of college.

The other Alabama defender I had my eye on Monday -- Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was dealing with a kidney injury. He's one of the top talents in the college game, but he was not a big factor in the game.

On the other side of the field, Georgia LB Roquan Smith flashed once again on Monday night. He's a perfect player for today's NFL. I love his instincts and speed. He makes plays sideline to sideline. He can run and cover.

He's helped himself this postseason. I was very impressed with him last week against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl and he carried that momentum over to the title game.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter at @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.

news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.

news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW