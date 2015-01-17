What we learned from East-West Shrine Game

4. USC cornerback stands out. Mayock on CB Josh Shaw (6-1, 200) of USC: "He's long, put together like you can't believe. He's a little stiff. He's best when he's in a press situation." Shaw began his career at Florida before transferring to USC, and he was seen as a safety at Florida but played only corner with the Trojans. Mayock sees Shaw -- who had an end-zone interception of Old Dominion's Taylor Heinicke in the second quarter -- as a corner in the NFL: "He's 6-1, with long arms; he's a press corner in today's NFL."