What we learned about Darnold, top prospects at The Opening

I spoke with a couple coaches that watched Barkley's workout at The Opening and they said it was pretty incredible. Everyone knows he's big and fast, but they were shocked by how well he ran routes and caught the ball. I asked how he compared to Leonard Fournette from last year's camp and they said it wasn't close in the passing game (Barkley had the clear edge). In fact, they said Barkley was closer to Christian McCaffrey when it comes to tracking the ball down the field (they did say McCaffrey was in a class of his own as a route runner). I watched Barkley put on a show in the Rose Bowl against USC last season. He's a unique talent.