What's ahead for Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears after earning final NFC wild-card spots

Published: Jan 03, 2021 at 09:35 PM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

The final hours of the NFC wild-card race Sunday wound up looking an awful lot like the NFL season in general.

A dose of brilliance, a lot of predictability, emergency fill-ins and a mad scramble just to finish.

In the end, Aaron Rodgers (providing the brilliance with a perfect first half) led the Packers to a victory over the Bears that locked up the NFC's No. 1 seed. Mitchell Trubisky did the expected -- lots of short, safe passes in a methodical game plan -- for the Bears, continuing a month-long effort that was enough for the Bears to sneak in to one of the remaining wild-card spots when the Los Angeles Rams, led by backup John Wolford﻿, eked out enough points to beat the Arizona Cardinals, led by Kyler Murray﻿'s backup Chris Streveler﻿. The results: The Bears and Rams joined the surging Bucs as the three NFC wild cards and the Cardinals were left out, with little more than one of the plays of the season -- the Hail Murray -- to show for 2020.

What does it all mean for the two wild cards that clinched on Sunday?

Chicago Bears

After as streaky a season as you'll ever see -- the Bears went 5-1 to start the season, then lost six straight, then won three in a row -- a wild-card spot means that the franchise blowup that felt inevitable when the Bears were completing the six-game meltdown a month ago is off the table. Pulling out of that tailspin and putting the Bears back into the playoff picture almost certainly saved Matt Nagy's job, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Nagy is expected to return next season.

The Bears, the NFC's seventh seed, play the Saints on Super Wild Card Weekend (4:40 p.m. ET on Sunday) and they'll need much more than 16 points to be competitive in that game. Whether the offense can be explosive against good defenses -- the Saints had the third overall defense entering week 17 -- is why the Bears have a huge decision to make about Trubisky for next year. The Bears declined Trubisky's fifth-year option, so he will be a free agent in March. Only a few weeks ago, it was a foregone conclusion that he was gone. But the last few weeks have to cause the Bears to at least rethink the idea, particularly if a market does not develop for Trubisky and he could return on a reasonable, short-term contract.

When Nagy discussed in early December the decision to bench Trubisky in favor of Nick Foles in the first month of the season, he made it clear it was not just because of one bad game early this season; it was the body of work over the years that got him benched.

Trubisky and the offense were definitely improved since he retook the starting job in week 12, and that is a big part of the reason why Chicago will play next weekend. The Bears, with Nagy reportedly more involved again in play-calling, scored at least 30 points in each of the four games leading up to the season finale, although those games were against the bottom feeders of NFL defenses. Still, Trubisky was 6-3 as a starter this season. And he was mostly exactly what the Bears wanted him to be Sunday: He got the ball out quickly, threw short, safe passes, got first downs on sneaks, and uncorked one big pass that stressed the Packers' defense – a 53-yarder to Darnell Mooney. For most of the game, he kept the Bears hanging around against Rodgers, the likely MVP. But he also had the one brutal interception late in the fourth quarter that all but ended any comeback hopes, and the Bears went 1-of-5 in the red zone. Remove that 53-yard completion and Trubisky completed 32 passes for 199 yards, an average of 6 yards per completion.

It will be a fascinating offseason for the Bears. But this wild-card appearance was so wholly unexpected just a month ago that it deserves to be celebrated first.

"Sorry I'm not all balloons right now," Nagy said about backing in to the postseason after Sunday's loss. That just about summed up the season.

Los Angeles Rams

You're going to hear a lot about John Wolford﻿'s Wall Street and AAF careers this week. The Rams backup quarterback, playing for Jared Goff﻿, who is out with a broken thumb, completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards with an interception as the Rams beat the Cardinals to clinch the NFC's sixth seed. They'll play the Seahawks, with whom they split in the regular season, at 4:40 p.m. ET on Saturday.

McVay praised Wolford's athleticism, recognition of coverages and resilience but when asked if he would start next week, he only replied, "We'll see."

Like the Bears, the Rams have had a weird year. They looked like they were among the best teams in the NFL when they beat the Seahawks and Bucs back-to-back and later thrashed the Patriots. But a loss to the Jets was inexplicable and they also lost twice to the injury-depleted 49ers. The offense was 19th in scoring entering the final week and, as uneven as Goff was, his absence certainly won't help. Nor will Cooper Kupp being on the COVID-19 list, as he was Sunday. He led the Rams in receptions this season and his availability for next weekend is unknown.

But the Rams are, as ever, powered by their defense, which entered the final week of the regular season ranked first overall in the league, first in passing defense and third in rushing defense. That they had a pick-six off Streveler should be no surprise. Also not a surprise: that Aaron Donald said playing the Seahawks again was exactly what the Rams wanted. So did we.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns finally deliver fans postseason berth behind a confident Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers to earn a postseason berth for the first time since 2002. Jim Trotter writes how the Browns' confidence in Baker Mayfield helped end the team's playoff drought -- finally giving fans reason to celebrate.
news

Seeking a second chance, former NFL head coaches share valuable lessons learned

Raheem Morris says it best: "The first time you're a head coach, you think you know what the job entails, and you really don't." Jim Trotter talks to former head coaches now seeking a second chance in the big chair. What lessons did they learn? Biggest regrets?
news

Scouting report on Rams' John Wolford; plus, four other players who could be set for bigger roles in Week 17

Rams quarterback John Wolford will play in his first regular-season NFL game on Sunday, with a playoff berth on the line. Charley Casserly scouts him and four other notable players who could be set for bigger roles in Week 17.
news

The sensational scouting story of Florida A&M and Chicago Bears great Willie Galimore

Willie Galimore's No. 28 is one of the Chicago Bears' 13 retired jerseys, but he may have never enjoyed an NFL career if it weren't for ... a jockey?! Scott Pioli digs into a fascinating scouting story.
news

Dwayne Haskins' rapid downfall in Washington not just QB's doing

In the wake of his release, Dwayne Haskins is undoubtedly responsible for much of his demise, but Judy Battista says the Washington culture that drafted him 15th overall shares in the big-picture blame.
news

NFL overreactions, Week 16: Ravens' offense not built to win Super Bowl

Is the Baltimore Ravens' offense built to succeed in the wrong century? Should the Pittsburgh Steelers run the ball even less? Brandon Mendoza investigates five overreactions from Week 16.
news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers tightens hold on MVP award with rampage over Titans

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers torched the Tennessee Titans' defense on Sunday night, tossing another four touchdown passes and essentially locking up the MVP award, writes Jeffri Chadiha. 
news

Unpredictable NFC East still undecided heading into Week 17

After Washington fell to the Panthers and the Cowboys eliminated the Eagles, the race for the NFC East crown will be decided in Week 17 -- with three teams still alive and the eventual winner guaranteed to finish with a losing record. Jim Trotter assesses the chaos in the division.
news

Cleveland Browns still have hope despite Week 16 meltdown at New York Jets

Despite troubling signs from the Browns before and during their loss to the Jets, Judy Battista sees reasons for Cleveland to remain hopeful heading into Week 17.
news

Scouting reports on five NFL players set for bigger roles in Week 16

How will Le'Veon Bell fit in as Kansas City's new bell cow? What will the Patriots' secondary look like without Stephon Gilmore? Charley Casserly scouts five notable players who could be set for bigger roles in Week 16.
news

Potential Tua Tagovailoa-Marcus Mariota QB matchup on NFL Saturday would join rare company

If Marcus Mariota starts against Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday, it will mark just the sixth time QBs from the same high school have faced off in the NFL. Anthony Holzman-Escareno explains why the matchup goes so much deeper for the two Hawaii passers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW