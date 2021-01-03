Around the NFL

Chicago Bears expected to retain Matt Nagy as head coach

Published: Jan 03, 2021 at 11:19 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Chicago Bears are expected to retain Matt Nagy as their head coach.

"(Nagy) is expected back, I'm told, and also he's taken a heavier hand in play-calling, which has helped him down the stretch," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Sunday morning.

The Bears' 2020 season has been a roller coaster, to say the least. After starting the year 5-1, the Bears dropped six straight games and questions of Nagy's job security were quickly raised midway through his third season.

This year has featured a few dramatic changes, starting with the Bears acquiring quarterback Nick Foles in the offseason. Foles took over for Mitchell Trubisky at starting QB in Week 3 but the Bears offense continued to struggle entering their losing streak, which ultimately led to Nagy handing the play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.

An injury to Foles led to Trubisky getting his job back after their Week 12 bye. The Bears have gone 3-2 since with Trubisky at the helm, and have enjoyed an offensive outburst during a three-game winning streak entering Week 17. The Bears can clinch a Wild Card berth with a victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Nagy was hired by Chicago ahead of the 2018 season and found great success in his debut as an NFL head coach. The Bears went 12-4 and won the NFC North, but a first-round exit in the playoffs marred what was otherwise a successful first season. A disappointing 8-8 season followed and the pressure mounted heading into 2020.

Nagy has a record of 28-19 during his tenure in Chicago with one game remaining in the 2020 regular season.

