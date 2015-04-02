West Virginia WR Kevin White to visit Tennessee Titans

Published: Apr 02, 2015 at 11:48 AM

West Virginia's Kevin White might not be the No. 1 wide receiver on every 2015 NFL Draft board, but NFL Media analysts Charles Davis, Daniel Jeremiah and Mike Mayock each have him in the top slot in their rankings.

Despite having plenty of evaluators raving about his talent, the prolific pass-catcher's calendar isn't currently loaded with team visits. As a matter of fact, it turns out he has only one on the docket.

"He now has one visit scheduled," NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" Thursday. "He does have one scheduled with the Tennessee Titans, but that is it."

That nugget of information only adds to the intrigue about what the Titans will do with the No. 2 overall pick. While the team has been most closely associated with USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams and Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota at No. 2, the news of White's scheduled visit puts him into the mix as a player Tennessee could consider with the pick.

Also in play? If the team decides to trade back but still remains in the top 10, White could still be on the board for them.

Still, it's fairly unusual to hear that a top prospect like White has only one visit scheduled at this juncture.

"You would think at this point teams would have questions about him but from what I understand, he is as clean a prospect as there is in this draft," Rapoport said. "Just talking to a few general managers, this is reminiscent of Tyler Eifert, the (Notre Dame) tight end from a few years back. Went in the first round but had no visits or workouts scheduled."

The mock drafts of NFL Media analysts have White going as high as No. 4 overall to the Oakland Raiders, but Davis and Jeremiah both have him sliding a bit.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

