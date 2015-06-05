West Georgia DT intends to apply for 2015 supplemental draft

West Georgia defensive tackle Dalvon Stuckey, a former four-star junior college recruit, plans to apply for inclusion in the NFL's annual supplemental draft.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news Friday. Stuckey becomes the second West Georgia player -- and the third player overall -- to declare his intentions to enter the supplemental draft. West Georgia defensive end Darrius Caldwell and North Carolina Central wide receiver Adrian Wilkins are the other players.
Stuckey (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) is a former all-state high school player from DeFuniak Springs, Fla. He committed to Florida State out of high school but had academic issues. After two seasons of junior-college football in Mississippi, Stuckey committed to Arizona State. But he didn't qualify academically for enrollment and instead went to Division II West Georgia and played last season.
Stuckey had 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and three forced fumbles last fall playing alongside Caldwell and tackle Tory Slater, who was awarded to the Cleveland Browns via waivers from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.
The supplemental draft is held annually in July; it allows players who did not enter or were not eligible for the regular draft to be selected by teams. Teams who select a player in the supplemental draft lose that round's selection the following year in the regular draft.
