Week 6 Trade Calls: Buy low on Alshon Jeffery

David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Part of the appeal in drafting Johnson in the first round this year was believing you had a dual-threat player. A guy who, even if he couldn't get it done on the ground in a subpar offense, would still see a wealth of targets in the passing game to keep his weekly floor high. Yeah, about that ... the Cardinals don't seem to understand the type of player they have in Johnson. Yes, he's hit 20 touches in each of the last two games and found the end zone three times, but he's averaging just over 3 yards per carry on the year to go along with around four targets per game. At Johnson's peak in 2016, he was seeing between seven and eight targets a game. Touchdowns will be fickle, especially in a mediocre offense with a rookie quarterback under center (who is bound to experience ups and downs). Use this two-week stretch to parlay Johnson into some sort of package deal if possible.