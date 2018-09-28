Week 4 injury watch: Doug Baldwin returns from 2-week absence

Bills: LeSean McCoy (ribs) - The Bills pulled off the upset of the season without LeSean McCoy in the lineup, trampling Minnesota 27-6 on the road. Few expect them to pull off another road victory against the NFC North, but this time they might have McCoy back in the lineup. McCoy told reporters on Wednesday that he plans to play against the Packers, though Buffalo will make that determination closer to game time. If he can't go, journeyman Chris Ivory expects to see most of the workload.