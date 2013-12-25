Week 17 predictions: Packers, Eagles prevail; Chiefs, Cards fall

Week 17 Game Picks are in, and boy, is there a lot riding on the last weekend of the NFL's 94th regular season.
We've got much seeding at stake in the AFC, and shockingly, every NFC division is still up for grabs. Now, before we get to this week's slate ...
No, Jeff. I just hate birds.
As for everything not related to the Cardinals -- who lost earlier this year to the 10-5 Saints, who are above them in the Power Rankings -- take a look below. As always, feel free to hit us up with your take ... @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Now, let's get to it.
Elliot Harrison went 9-7 on his predictions for Week 16, giving him a record of 147-93 so far this season. How will he fare in Week 17? His picks are below, with home teams listed second. To make your own predictions on this week's games, click here.
It was hard to type that last line seriously. We really want to pick Kirk Cousins to deliver a win against the reeling Giants. Here's the deal, though: The Redskins are reeling more. Expect Big Blue to play for Tom Coughlin; Eli Manning just can't be baited into making a bad throw or sailing another ball, like he was at the end of last week's game in Detroit. The key matchup here will be how the Giants' run defense fares against Alfred Morris, who is sure to see 20 to 25 carries after getting 24 against the Cowboys. Surprisingly, New York has played the run well, allowing just 3.83 yards per carry. Hakeem Nicks gets a big touchdown -- his first of the season. #WASvsNYG
Here's how this will unfold: The Cowboys' defense will play better, because they know they don't have Romo to bail them out, which will make Orton look better, which will suddenly make it Romo's fault, which will provoke Monte Kiffin to make an in-game adjustment, which will make Miles Austin pull a hamstring while watching ... and the Eagles will still win the NFC East. #PHIvsDAL