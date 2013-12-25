Week 17 predictions: Packers, Eagles prevail; Chiefs, Cards fall

Does any Lions fan really want to watch this game, really? Maybe it's one of those deals where, as with a superhero movie or something, you feel like you're 1,000 miles behind everyone else if you don't sit through it. Detroit backers will just have to see how this whole thing plays out. If we are, in fact, right, and the Lions do finish 7-9, well, we're not sure it will change anything, other than to feed the cynicism of those who can point to yet another late-season losing stretch. It looks like Jim Schwartz won't survive long -- one wonders about Leslie Frazier with the Vikings, as well. We're expecting a strong finish from a nucleus that seems to win just when you think Minnesota is going to pack it in. The back seven on defense can be had, but when one considers that the Lions are far and away the league leaders in drops, one shouldn't anticipate the Vikings will pay so much for blown coverages that they lose at home. #DETvsMIN