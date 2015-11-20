Week 11 Cheat Sheet: Vikings aim to extend division lead

Brady torched the Bills' defense in Week 2, throwing for 466 yards, the most individual passing yards ever allowed by a Bills defense and the most ever allowed by a Rex Ryan team. This time around he won't have Dion Lewis or Julian Edelman. It will be interesting to see if Bill Belichick sticks with the spread attack against a Bills defense that struggles to take down the quarterback (29th in the NFL in sacks) sans two of his best pass catchers. We could see a lot of two-tight end sets Monday night from the Pats, which they went to after Edelman went down last week. Rob Gronkowski went for 113 yards on seven catches and a TD in Week 2. Lacking playmakers behind Danny Amendola and Brandon LaFell on the outside could hamstring the Pats against superb Bills corners Ronald Darby and Stephon Gilmore. Both the Bills starting corners rank in the top 14 at the position, according to Pro Football Focus.