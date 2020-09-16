Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

A.J. Bouye might be out for just a few weeks.
The Broncos cornerback will require rehab but not surgery after undergoing tests Tuesday on his dislocated shoulder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It's thought to be a best-case scenario for Bouye after banging up his shoulder in Denver's season opener. Rapoport added that the veteran is likely headed to injured reserve, from which he can return after just three weeks.
The Broncos' next three games are against the Steelers, Buccaneers and Jets. They'll need Bouye perhaps even more for October matchups against the Patriots and Chiefs .
Bouye went down in the second quarter of his debut with Denver and missed the remainder of its loss to the Titans. He wasn't the only notable Bronco injured Monday, of course.
Running back Phillip Lindsay could also be sidelined the next few weeks. Lindsay is getting a second opinion after suffering turf toe, per Rapoport. The nature of the injury combined with Lindsay's position will likely keep him out a bit but it isn't expected to be a long-term issue.
Here are the other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Wednesday:
- Jets coach Adam Gase said left tackle Mekhi Becton (knee) and Avery Williamson (hamstring) will be limited in practice and running back La'Mical Perine (ankle) will be out. New York announced it has signed linebacker Paul Worrilow to its practice squad.
- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said he expects linebacker Robert Quinn (ankle), who missed the opener, to be limited in practice this week.
- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee is expected to be out six weeks after undergoing hernia surgery last week in Philadelphia with noted specialist Dr. William Meyers, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported. Lee began the season on injured reserve and now is looking at a mid-October return.
- The San Francisco 49ers are placing cornerback Richard Sherman on IR on Wednesday with a calf strain, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Rapoport. The veteran Pro Bowler will miss at least three weeks. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is in the concussion protocol, according to the Athletic's Mat Barrows. The Niners are signing former Steelers fifth-round cornerback Brian Allen to the practice squad, per his agent. Corenerback Dontae Johnson is being promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, Garafolo added.
- Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is expected to be out about a month, per Rapoport. Saunders exited Kansas City's opener early with a dislocated elbow but didn't sustain any fractures and does not need surgery, Rapoport added. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (fractured hand) won't practice Wednesday.
- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (calf) is not expected to practice Wednesday, per the team.
- The Indianapolis Colts are signing running back Darius Jackson to the practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- Lions coach Matt Patricia said rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah, who sat out the opener with a hamstring injury, will practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Desmond Trufant and defensive end Austin Bryant aren't expected to do much in the unpadded session, while cornerback Darryl Roberts, offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai and defensive end Nick Williams could be limited. Detroit announced it has signed cornerback Chris Jones.from the Cardinals' practice squad.
- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said linebackers Del'Shawn Phillips and Matt Milano likely won't practice Wednesday, while linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is a "wait and see."
- The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive tackle David Moa to their practice squad.