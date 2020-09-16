Around the NFL

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in concussion protocol

Published: Sep 16, 2020 at 01:36 PM
Chris Godwin took a late shot to the helmet in Week 1. It might affect his status for Week 2.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the Pro Bowl wide receiver didn't practice Wednesday because he's in the concussion protocol.

Godwin led Tampa Bay with six catches and 79 yards in its season-opening loss to the Saints. He was the primary target for Tom Brady, who had a shaky debut with the Bucs. Godwin's partner in receiving crime, Mike Evans, was held to just one catch for 2 yards and a touchdown while playing through a hamstring injury.

As loaded as the Buccaneers are with offensive weapons, Godwin and Evans are the catalysts. They're conservatively two of the 10-best wideouts in the league, so their involvement as Tampa Bay prepares to play the Panthers on Sunday will be worth monitoring.

Both teams are looking to avoid an 0-2 start, which historically means a playoff berth is unlikely.

