Cowboys LB Sean Lee expected to be out six weeks after undergoing hernia surgery

Published: Sep 16, 2020 at 12:45 PM
Sean Lee will not be playing for a while.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys linebacker is expected to be out six weeks after undergoing hernia surgery last week in Philadelphia with noted specialist Dr. William Meyers, per sources informed of the situation.

Lee started the season on IR, and undergoing surgery confirms he'll be out longer than the minimum three weeks.

Slater noted that Lee is looking at a mid-October return.

The news is another blow to the Cowboys linebacker corps who saw Leighton Vander Esch suffer a broken collarbone in the season opener. LVE is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

Dallas (0-1) will now be looking at Joe Thomas likely starting and playing heavy minutes while the Cowboys wait for the return of Lee and LVE.

