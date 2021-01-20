Wednesday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea is inching closer to a return.
Bruce Arians told reporters Wednesday that Vea, who's been out with a fractured ankle since Week 5, looked good after participating in a walk-through. Arians also shared he believed Vea had a chance to return after watching him run in a pool about three weeks ago.
"You keep working and we'll keep winning," said Arians on the message he gave to Vea, per NFL Network's Sara Walsh.
Vea was designated to return from injured reserve on Monday.
Arians also said it's too early to tell if receiver Antonio Brown (knee) will play against the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. He added that Brown is considered day-to-day.
Running back Ronald Jones (quad) said he's all good and is already feeling better than last week when he was questionable going into the Divisional Round matchup against the Saints, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday:
- The Washington Football Team is hiring 49ers VP of player personnel Martin Mayhew as a high-ranking executive with a title to be determined, NFL Network Insider Iran Rapoport reported. Mayhew will work with coach Ron Rivera and general manager Marty Hurney as WFT restructures its organization. Washington closed its facility Wednesday after a series of COVID-19 cases among coaches and staff members stemming from a small get-together outside the facility after their season ended, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, per informed sources. Pelissero added that the facility is likely to remain closed for the week.
- Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said running back A.J. Dillon (quad) "should be out there a little bit today" at practice, per the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer remains in COVID-19 protocol, and RB Tyler Ervin (foot) will not practice.