Around the NFL

Wednesday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Published: Jan 20, 2021 at 01:43 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea is inching closer to a return.

Bruce Arians told reporters Wednesday that Vea, who's been out with a fractured ankle since Week 5, looked good after participating in a walk-through. Arians also shared he believed Vea had a chance to return after watching him run in a pool about three weeks ago.

"You keep working and we'll keep winning," said Arians on the message he gave to Vea, per NFL Network's Sara Walsh.

Vea was designated to return from injured reserve on Monday.

Arians also said it's too early to tell if receiver Antonio Brown (knee) will play against the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. He added that Brown is considered day-to-day.

Running back Ronald Jones (quad) said he's all good and is already feeling better than last week when he was questionable going into the Divisional Round matchup against the Saints, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday:

  • The Washington Football Team is hiring 49ers VP of player personnel Martin Mayhew as a high-ranking executive with a title to be determined, NFL Network Insider Iran Rapoport reported. Mayhew will work with coach Ron Rivera and general manager Marty Hurney as WFT restructures its organization. Washington closed its facility Wednesday after a series of COVID-19 cases among coaches and staff members stemming from a small get-together outside the facility after their season ended, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, per informed sources. Pelissero added that the facility is likely to remain closed for the week.
  • Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said running back A.J. Dillon (quad) "should be out there a little bit today" at practice, per the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer remains in COVID-19 protocol, and RB Tyler Ervin (foot) will not practice.

Related Content

news

Ravens want Lamar Jackson long term, won't adjust offense to appease pass-happy fans

The Ravens have built their identity around the rare talents of their quarterback, one they want to be a Raven for many years to come. John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday that Baltimore "absolutely" wants to lock up Lamar Jackson long term. 
news

Patrick Mahomes will have very light practice Wednesday while still in protocol

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' path back to the field for the AFC Championship Game will include a stop at a mid-week practice. The Chiefs QB will have a very light practice Wednesday as part of his plan while still in concussion protocol, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL community celebrates Philip Rivers' retirement

Philip Rivers drafted in 2004, left his mark in more ways than one on the league and the many players with whom he played in San Diego, Los Angeles and Indianapolis and against whom he sparred.
news

Bills HC Sean McDermott: 'This is the next step' for Josh Allen

Four quarterbacks enter Sunday's Championship games. Only one doesn't already own a Super Bowl ring. "This is the next step for Josh," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "He'll be ready and we're extremely confident in Josh."
news

Dan Campbell hired as new Lions coach

Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell agreed to terms on a six-year deal with the Lions to become the franchise's next coach, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bengals O-line coach: 'We've got to do everything we can to protect' Joe Burrow

The Bengals are bringing back a familiar face to coach the offensive line. Coach Frank Pollack knows his No. 1 job is to protect quarterback Joe Burrow after the rookie suffered a knee injury.
news

Philip Rivers retiring from football after 17 seasons in NFL

Philip Rivers﻿ is calling it quits after 17 seasons in the pros. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback told The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee on Tuesday night that he is retiring.
news

Doug Pederson 'leaning toward' taking 2021 off from coaching 

In the immediate aftermath of the Eagles firing Doug Pederson, one big question was whether the coach would land another job this hiring cycle. To date, the ex-Eagles coach hasn't generated much interest. 
news

Aaron Rodgers: Packers' loss to Bucs 'matters just about as much' as T.B.'s blowout loss to Saints

Despite the shellacking at the hands of their NFC Championship opponent, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Tuesday that their loss to the Buccaneers this season is meaningless.
news

Around the NFL Podcast: Watson Wants Out, Coach Hires and Steve Tasker Joins the Show

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- fills you in on all of the latest news happening in the NFL, starting with the NFL scouting combine cancelation and Texans star QB Deshaun Watson being unhappy with the organization
news

Jaguars set to hire Trent Baalke as general manager

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to hire Trent Baalke as their general manager, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday evening. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW