Watch LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' pro day live on NFL+ at 1:50 p.m. ET

Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy Winner, threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns in his final season with the Tigers, plus another 1,134 yards and 10 scores on the ground as college football's preeminent dual-threat weapon. With a trio of QB-needy teams sitting at the top of the NFL draft and a slew of other teams potentially looking to move up for one, Daniel has been a popular top-three pick in most mocks. He currently stands as Daniel Jeremiah's sixth-best overall prospect and third-best quarterback among this year's group of potential draftees.

Having sat out drills at the combine, Daniels should be able to better show off his playmaking ability in a more scripted setting at his alma mater while highlighting a few of his fellow teammates looking to make some final statements ahead of April's draft.