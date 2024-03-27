Watch LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' pro day live on NFL+ at 1:50 p.m. ET

The day has arrived for quarterback Jayden Daniels to showcase his skills at LSU's pro day.
Daniels attended the NFL Scouting Combine but did not participate in on-field work or measurements. He is expected to do so Wednesday.
Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy Winner, threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns in his final season with the Tigers, plus another 1,134 yards and 10 scores on the ground as college football's preeminent dual-threat weapon. With a trio of QB-needy teams sitting at the top of the NFL draft and a slew of other teams potentially looking to move up for one, Daniel has been a popular top-three pick in most mocks. He currently stands as Daniel Jeremiah's sixth-best overall prospect and third-best quarterback among this year's group of potential draftees.
Having sat out drills at the combine, Daniels should be able to better show off his playmaking ability in a more scripted setting at his alma mater while highlighting a few of his fellow teammates looking to make some final statements ahead of April's draft.
Wide receiver Malik Nabers, roundly considered a top-three prospect at his position, will be catching passes from his college QB, as will Brian Thomas Jr. Defenders such as Maason Smith, Mekhi Wingo and Jordan Jefferson, all of whom manned the Tigers' defensive line, are also set to participate as LSU puts on a show for NFL scouts and viewers alike.