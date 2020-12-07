What to watch for in Monday doubleheader: Washington-Steelers, Bills-49ers

Will geography be an issue?

The 49ers are traveling to their new home and the Bills are returning to the scene of a crime. Monday Night Football will emanate from the Arizona Cardinals' home venue, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Due to Santa Clara County COVID-19 restrictions, the Niners have become nomads and will play their Week 13 and 14 home games at their NFC West rivals' homefield. Unfortunately for the 49ers, they're 1-5 at State Farm since 2014. While it's a huge ordeal and undertaking for the Niners, it's also created a return trip to Arizona the Bills likely would have rather avoided. Buffalo is back at State Farm for the first time since Week 10 when it lost to the Cardinals, 32-30, on the "Hail Murray," which saw ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ haul in a game-winning Hail Mary from ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ over three defenders. Though that's recent history, if it's possible, some more distant history favors the Bills. This will be the first game since Week 12 of 2014 in which an NFL team has hosted a home game at a venue not its own. That game saw the host Bills best the Jets at Ford Field in Detroit. Unfortunately for the 49ers, "home teams" are 1-4 in the five games since 1970 in which a team hosted a game at another team's venue. Then again, that aforementioned Bills win over the Jets was Buffalo's last victory on Monday night, as it aims to erase a four-game losing streak on MNF.