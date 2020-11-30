49ers to play next two home games at Cardinals' State Farm Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers will host their next two home games from Arizona.

The team announced Monday that it will play its Week 13 and 14 contests at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals.

"The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona," the team said in a statement. "The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games.

"Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time."

The news comes on the heels of Santa Clara County releasing new COVID-19 restrictions that ban all contact sports and mandate a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the area from 150 miles away.

The 49ers did not address the plans for the Week 17 game, Jan. 3, against the Seattle Seahawks, currently scheduled to be played at Levi's Stadium.

It's also unclear where the Niners will practice during the county ban.

The news from Santa Clara County emerged Saturday as the 49ers were on their way to Los Angeles for Sunday's win over the Rams. It left the Niners scrambling to figure out what their plans would be moving forward. After the game, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said the club was blindsided by the decision, having not received a heads up from local lawmakers.

"It was a very disappointing thing what we got yesterday," Shanahan said. "For us to be find that out while we're getting on a plane ... it was extremely disappointing."