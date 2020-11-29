49ers working on relocating games, practice after new COVID-19 order bans all recreational activities

A regional declaration stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the San Francisco 49ers to make adjustments.

On Saturday, Santa Clara County, the home of Levi's Stadium, announced new orders aimed to curb the spread of the virus. Among those orders is a three-week ban on "all recreational activities that involve physical contact or close proximity to persons outside one's household."

The 49ers issued a statement in response to the news.

"We are aware of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department's emergency directive," the team said. "We are working with the NFL and our partners on operational plans and will share details as they are confirmed."

Following a Week 12 trip to L.A. to take on the Rams, the 49ers' next two games will be played at home against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team.