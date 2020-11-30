49ers HC Kyle Shanahan 'disappointed' by Santa Clara COVID-19 restrictions 

"Right now we don't have a home. Right now we don't know where we're gonna be," Mostert said.

Earlier Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the 49ers' most likely option is to play their final three home games at the Arizona Cardinals' home of State Farm Stadium, located in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers' divisional rivals are willing to accommodate them, Rapoport reported.

The NFL would like the 49ers to find a home in an existing NFL stadium before exploring other options, such as major Division I collegiate stadiums, per Rapoport.

The 49ers will also have to find a home for practicing, meaning all Santa Clara operations are no longer feasible amid the current circumstances. That might require establishing a home and practice facility in another area in a pseudo bubble, per Rapoport, or have the 49ers practice outside of the 150-mile range of Santa Clara -- which would allow players to still see their families from time to time -- and then travel to their new "home" stadium for their games.

"I'm not sure. I know we're working our tail off to figure it out," Shanahan said, via Lombardi. ... "You guys want to know the answer. So do our wives, so does everyone who knows us."