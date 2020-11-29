Niners could play 'home' games in Arizona due to COVID-19 restrictions

Published: Nov 29, 2020 at 07:57 AM
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

When Santa Clara County released new COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday, it banned all contact sports and mandated a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the area from 150 miles away. In short, it left the San Francisco 49ers searching for a new home to finish the season.

Niners officials spent Saturday working with NFL officials continuing to work on a plan for the rest of 2020, and as of late Saturday, nothing was set.

However, sources say the most likely option is for the 49ers to play their final three home games at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Their NFC West rivals -- who actually host the Niners in Week 16 -- are said to be willing to accommodate them.

The league would like the 49ers to play in an NFL stadium if possible. Another option is for the 49ers to play at a stadium in Texas.

As for practice, there are still several options to consider. They could practice in Arizona and stay in a hotel for a month in a pseudo bubble. Another possibility would be to practice more than 150 miles away from their region -- allowing those with the team to see their families from time to time -- then travel to their new "home" stadium.

The Niners travel to play the Los Angeles Rams today, and they will return home before the ban goes into effect at midnight. Expect them to have a decision soon.

news

Lions fans donate to Deshaun Watson's charity in droves after Texans' win

Lions fans are giving to the charity of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson as a thank you for his role in Thursday's win -- a victory that clinched the firing of head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn.
news

Saints fined $500K, docked draft pick, Patriots fined $350K for COVID-19 protocol violations

The NFL continued this week to issue out financial and competitive discipline to teams violating its COVID-19 protocols. New England and New Orleans were each fined, while the Saints lost a seventh-round pick.
news

Eagles plan to give Jalen Hurts his most snaps this season on Monday

Jalen Hurts is expected to receive increased playing time at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, and unlike on previous snaps, Carson Wentz won't be on the field. It will be the first time in 2020 that this dynamic will take place.
news

NFL playoff bubbles a subject of active discussion as COVID cases rise

As COVID-19 cases rise around the country, the NFL has been affected more over the last two weeks that at any time since training camp began. The league is now considering its most dramatic action yet to prevent such situations in the postseason.
