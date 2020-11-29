Niners could play 'home' games in Arizona due to COVID-19 restrictions

When Santa Clara County released new COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday, it banned all contact sports and mandated a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the area from 150 miles away. In short, it left the San Francisco 49ers searching for a new home to finish the season.

Niners officials spent Saturday working with NFL officials continuing to work on a plan for the rest of 2020, and as of late Saturday, nothing was set.

However, sources say the most likely option is for the 49ers to play their final three home games at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Their NFC West rivals -- who actually host the Niners in Week 16 -- are said to be willing to accommodate them.

The league would like the 49ers to play in an NFL stadium if possible. Another option is for the 49ers to play at a stadium in Texas.

As for practice, there are still several options to consider. They could practice in Arizona and stay in a hotel for a month in a pseudo bubble. Another possibility would be to practice more than 150 miles away from their region -- allowing those with the team to see their families from time to time -- then travel to their new "home" stadium.