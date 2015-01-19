Washington's Danny Shelton the guy to watch at Senior Bowl

» Davis said he will be watching Duke wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who doubles as "an elite return man," and Baylor wide receiver Antwan Goodley, a stocky guy (5-10, 225) who is dangerous with the ball in his hands. "He's a running back playing wide receiver," Davis said. Mayock said two receivers to watch are Kansas State's Tyler Lockett, who has the ability to play outside and in the slot, and Washington State's Vince Mayle, who played just three seasons of college football (one in junior college and two with the Cougars) and set a school record with 106 receptions this season.