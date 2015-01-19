Washington's Danny Shelton the guy to watch at Senior Bowl

If you haven't heard all that much about Washington defensive tackle Danny Shelton, that should change this week at the Reese's Senior Bowl.
NFL Media analysts Charles Davis, Daniel Jeremiah and Mike Mayock said Monday night on NFL Network's "Senior Bowl Preview" that they expect Shelton -- who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 339 pounds -- to impress all onlookers this week.
Mayock said Shelton's size and skill set remind him of two players currently starring in the NFL -- the Kansas City Chiefs' Dontari Poe and the New England Patriots' Vince Wilfork.
"Look for him to leave the week the way he started, as the top player here," Jeremiah said. He said Shelton -- who had 93 tackles, nine sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and five fumble recoveries -- can "sit and clog the interior of the line" but also has "the range to make plays outside the tackle box."
And Davis called Shelton "an absolute force." Davis, who was on the broadcast team for two Washington games this season, said he thinks Shelton actually is upwards of 350 pounds but "can run all day. ... The stamina of Danny Shelton will surprise you."
Jeremiah has Shelton as the No. 5 prospect in the draft, and has him being selected No. 9 overall, by the New York Giants, in his first mock draft.
Mayock also is high on Pittsburgh offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings (6-5, 305). Clemmings spent his first three seasons (including his redshirt year) as a defensive lineman, then moved to right tackle for his final two seasons. But despite Clemmings never playing left tackle, Mayock said he thinks Clemmings has Pro Bowl potential at that spot.
Other observations from the analysts:
» Jeremiah said he was looking forward to seeing wide receivers Sammie Coates of Auburn and Devin Smith of Ohio State. Coates has all the needed measurables, including top-flight speed, but Jeremiah said he also had "a lot of drops." And while some think Smith is just a deep threat, Jeremiah is high on the Ohio State speedster and thinks he can get "in the first-round conversation."
» Davis said he will be watching Duke wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who doubles as "an elite return man," and Baylor wide receiver Antwan Goodley, a stocky guy (5-10, 225) who is dangerous with the ball in his hands. "He's a running back playing wide receiver," Davis said. Mayock said two receivers to watch are Kansas State's Tyler Lockett, who has the ability to play outside and in the slot, and Washington State's Vince Mayle, who played just three seasons of college football (one in junior college and two with the Cougars) and set a school record with 106 receptions this season.
» Mayock is intrigued by Miami (Ohio) cornerback Quinten Rollins, who played just one season of football for the RedHawks but was the MAC defensive player of the year this season. Mayock thinks highly of Rollins' ball skills and quick feet, but said Senior Bowl week and his 40 time at next month's NFL Scouting Combine will be important as to when Rollins is drafted.
» Davis thinks this week is important for UCLA defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa (his name is pronounced "Oh-wuh-MAH-bay Oh-DIGGY-zoo-wuh"). "He looks gorgeous in a football uniform," Davis said, then noted that "his production didn't always match the look."
» Davis also said he thinks Utah cornerback Eric Rowe will interest teams looking for press-man corners. This was the first season at corner for Rowe (6-1, 201), who spent his first three seasons with the Utes at safety. Rowe never redshirted and started all but one game in his career.
» Mayock noted that Division III players are rare at the Senior Bowl, but touted Hobart (N.Y.) offensive tackle Ali Marpet (6-4, 310) as a guy to watch. Mayock said Marpet has run "a verified 4.91" in the 40-yard dash.
Senior Bowl practices will be shown from 3-5 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday-Thursday on the NFL Network; the game is Saturday at 4 p.m. on NFL Network.
