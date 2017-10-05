Washington could have another Round 1 WR in Dante Pettis

The skinny: At 5-foot-11, 215 pounds (school measurements), Ford has prototypical NFL size for the running back position. In his three games against Power 5 competition this season (UCLA, Arkansas and South Carolina), Ford has 44 carries for 286 yards (6.5 average) and seven touchdowns. Obviously, Alabama will be a step up in competition, but the tape shows a player who gives as good as he gets when finishing his runs and he has enough burst to accelerate through rush lanes if the Aggies can open them for him.