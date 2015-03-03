Wake Forest's Kevin Johnson in hunt to be first-round draft pick

Johnson (6-foot-0¼, 188 pounds) had a strong showing at the recent NFL Scouting Combine and followed that up with a solid performance at his pro day Monday. At the combine, Johnson ran the 40 in 4.52 seconds, with an unofficial 10-yard split of 1.6 seconds. Johnson also had an impressive vertical jump of 41.5 inches, tied for the ninth-best of any player at the combine. He also had a broad jump of 10 feet, 10 inches, which was 10th-best at the combine, and torched the 20-yard shuttle in 3.89 seconds. His three-cone drill time of 6.79 seconds also was one of the best by a defensive back.