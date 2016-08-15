Wait for values to come to you: Fabiano's mock auction

If you're a veteran auction manger or you're looking for a new challenge, the best advice I can offer is to listen to the old hair metal band White Lion ... and "Wait." Let the rest of the owners in your draft run through their cash like Montgomery Brewster in the underrated flick "Brewster's Millions," because I promise that you'll be able to land ridiculous bargains in the latter portion of the auction. Of course, you should also have a list of players you're willing to spend your auction dollars on and make a run at those players during the first half of the draft.