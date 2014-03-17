Virginia OT Morgan Moses pulls hamstring at pro day

Virginia offensive tackle Morgan Moses tweaked a hamstring and ended his Monday pro day performance early, but nobody can say it's because the potential first-round pick has let himself get out of shape.
To the contrary, Moses played as heavy as 335 pounds during the season, and has steadily shed weight since: 325 at the Reese's Senior Bowl, 314 at the NFL Scouting Combine, and down to 311 on Monday when NFL scouts gathered in Charlottesville, Va., to see him perform.
"Getting ready for the summer swimsuit edition," Moses said, according to nbc29.com.
Unfortunately for NFL personnel on hand -- all 32 clubs were represented, per reports -- Moses' workout was over faster than swimsuit magazines fly off the shelves.
"I've had the opportunity to be at the combine and do the same thing so teams know what I can do. They know I can move and I am making improvements," Moses added. "So it's a little sad not to be able to go out there and show the Moses 2.0 but at the same time, God always has his reasons."
Moses will visit Wednesday with the Carolina Panthers as the first of nine scheduled meetings with NFL clubs. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks projects Moses to be picked by those very Panthers with the No. 28 pick in his latest mock draft, while fellow analyst Daniel Jeremiah rates Moses as the No. 28 overall prospect in the draft, but projects him going to the New Orleans Saints at No. 27 in his mock.