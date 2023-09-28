Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on trade chatter: 'Tired of people saying that we're looking into next season'

Following the 0-3 start -- all one-score losses -- social-media vultures have started circling, suggesting the Vikings start thinking about next season and trading off assets. Not surprisingly, Jefferson seems to be quite over that talk.

"I'm tired of people saying that we're looking into next season, or all of the trades and stuff like that," said, Jefferson, who is set to enter next season on the final year of his rookie contract. "We're focused still on this season. We have a lot more games to go and we have a lot more things to accomplish this season.

"We're still focused in, and we still have the same goal as we had before the season. We just need to fix a few things, and I feel like we'll be back on track."

Even trading Jefferson has been floated by some fans, despite him leading the NFL in receiving yards with 458 -- the most ever by a player through the first three weeks of a season. But other online fan chatter has focused on quarterback Kirk Cousins (a 2024 free agent who has a no-trade clause) and edge rusher Danielle Hunter as possible more likely trade chips to acquire draft picks

Whether that eventually happens ahead of the league's Oct. 31 trade deadline remains to be seen. But from Jefferson's perspective, his only focus is on fixing the problem internally first.