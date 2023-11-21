Around the NFL

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: My health is way more important than you 'winning your fantasy games'

Published: Nov 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson missed the past six games with a hamstring injury and has consistently said he wouldn't return at 80 or 90 percent.

The star wideout reiterated Tuesday on social media that no amount of pressure will get him back until he's physically ready.

Jefferson's comments come a day after Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said the wideout is likely questionable heading into Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

"I know he had a really good week last week. We'll have an extra day this week," the coach said. "As of right now, I look at him as questionable for the football game (Monday night against the Bears)."

The Vikings opened the 21-day window for Jefferson to return from injured reserve on Nov. 8, but he remained out the past two games. Minnesota could hold the All-Pro out another contest with a bye coming in Week 13.

"There's been some real urgency throughout this whole process, but also a mindset on being smart and making sure that he feels as good as possible, as good as we can, to him feeling 100 percent when he comes back," O'Connell said. "It's one of those things that knowing that you have the bye and knowing you have five critical opportunities to come after that bye, we have to be smart. This is a player that means a ton to our organization."

Minnesota saw its five-game win streak sans the receiver snapped in Sunday night's loss to the Denver Broncos. The 6-5 Vikings still hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC over a host of 4-6 clubs.

Jefferson could return this week, but Tuesday's comments underscore that he won't be on the field unless he's fully healthy.

