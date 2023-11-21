Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: My health is way more important than you 'winning your fantasy games'

Jefferson's comments come a day after Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said the wideout is likely questionable heading into Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

"I know he had a really good week last week. We'll have an extra day this week," the coach said. "As of right now, I look at him as questionable for the football game (Monday night against the Bears)."

The Vikings opened the 21-day window for Jefferson to return from injured reserve on Nov. 8, but he remained out the past two games. Minnesota could hold the All-Pro out another contest with a bye coming in Week 13.

"There's been some real urgency throughout this whole process, but also a mindset on being smart and making sure that he feels as good as possible, as good as we can, to him feeling 100 percent when he comes back," O'Connell said. "It's one of those things that knowing that you have the bye and knowing you have five critical opportunities to come after that bye, we have to be smart. This is a player that means a ton to our organization."

Minnesota saw its five-game win streak sans the receiver snapped in Sunday night's loss to the Denver Broncos. The 6-5 Vikings still hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC over a host of 4-6 clubs.