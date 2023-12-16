Around the NFL

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) active vs. Bengals to open Saturday tripleheader

Published: Dec 16, 2023 at 11:37 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Justin Jefferson's ready for another return, and hoping this one lasts longer than 13 snaps.

Jefferson is active as expected for the Minnesota Vikings' Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Jefferson was expected to play despite being listed as questionable with a chest injury. It's a chest injury Jefferson suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders on Week 14, which served as the All-Pro wide receiver's first game back from a hamstring ailment that sidelined him for seven games.

Getting back one of the NFL's elite talents is always a boon, but for the Vikings it's all the more important in the aftermath of a 3-0 win over the Raiders.

Quarterback Nick Mullens will get his first start of the season against the Bengals and is likely to look to Jefferson early and often.

Jefferson has recorded 38 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns in parts of six games this season.

The Vikings kick off against the host Bengals at 1 p.m. ET Saturday, beginning an NFL Network/NFL+ tripleheader.

