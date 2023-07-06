Vikings RB Alexander Mattison ready to 'seize' bigger opportunity with Dalvin Cook gone 

With Cook gone, it's a chance for Mattison to shine.

"For me, it's a great opportunity to step into the role, the limelight and the position I've always dreamt of being in," Mattison recently told the Daily Delivery Podcast for The Star Tribune. "All the work I've put into this point, all the work following in [Cook's] footsteps, side by side, challenging each other every day, prepared me for a moment like this where I can have the opportunity to seize what's in front of me."

The Vikings inked Mattison to a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason, indicating the plan to move on from Cook and hand the former Boise State back a bigger role. Mattison doesn't bring the same dynamic ability as Cook, but he's a north-south runner who can pick up necessary yardage, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt in his career. For Minnesota and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Mattison is also a more cost-effective back than the high-priced Cook.