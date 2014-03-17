Vikings' Mike Zimmer among huge crowd at Florida's pro day

Receiver Solomon Patton was clocked unofficially in the 4.3 range, according to reports, and might have been the big winner with so many scouts looking on at the event. Patton (5-foot-9, 171 pounds) was the Gators' leading receiver last season and could be a late-round pick or a priority free agent for some teams looking at a good special teams player who can double as a deep threat on offense.