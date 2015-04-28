Vic Beasley: Going to Falcons would be 'dream come true'

Clemson edge rusher Vic Beasley thinks he is going in the top 10, a thought seemingly shared by most analysts.
Beasley told Charlotte radio station WZGV 730-AM that he thinks he'll end up in Atlanta, Chicago or Oakland -- all of whom pick in the top eight Thursday night.
Oakland picks fourth, Chicago seventh and Atlanta eighth.
"It should be a great experience when I hear my name called on Thursday," Beasley said.
Beasley grew up in Adairsville, Ga., an Atlanta suburb, and he told WZGV that being picked by the Falcons "would be a dream come true."
He said he thinks he can fit in a 3-4 or a 4-3, and while he was an end in college, he foresees no issues with moving to outside linebacker in the NFL.
Five of the six NFL Media analysts who have done a mock draft have Beasley going in the top eight, with two having him end up in Atlanta. In all, his selections range from third overall to 13th.
