VH1 to chronicle Ochocinco, Lozada's wedding

NEW YORK (AP) - Cable TV is getting ready to chronicle another sports-related celebrity wedding, this time involving NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco and "Basketball Wife" star Evelyn Lozada.
VH1 said Monday that its eight-part series "Ev and Ocho" will air starting in September, culminating in a two-episode finale with their wedding.
It should sound familiar: The E! Entertainment network scored its best ratings ever last fall by showing Kim Kardashian's wedding to NBA player Kris Humphries. The marriage lasted 72 days.
Lozada has been featured in four seasons of "Basketball Wives," beginning with the end of her engagement to basketball player Antoine Walker, before she moved on to Ochocinco.