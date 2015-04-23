USC WR Nelson Agholor works out for Patriots

While numerous New England Patriots personnel visited the White House on Thursday, there was a contingent of Patriots personnel who worked out USC wide receiver Nelson Agholor in Los Angeles.
Agholor is ranked No. 28 on NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 players, and conventional wisdom seems to be that he is going to go in the first round.
The top three receivers are Amari Cooper, Kevin White and DeVante Parker, and Agholor is solidly in the second tier at the position.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.