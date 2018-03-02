USC's Ronald Jones tweaks ailing hamstring during 40

The USC running back pulled up with a strained hamstring on his first and only 40-yard dash attempt on Friday. He ran a 4.66 unofficially after pulling up 20 yards into his dash.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added soon after Jones left that the back has been battling a hamstring injury over the past two to three weeks, but chose to battle through it to run at the combine.
Jones is the third-ranked back in the draft, according to Mike Mayock's position rankings, just Saquon Barkley and Derrius Guice.