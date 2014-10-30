USC's Leonard Williams flourishing despite limited practice time

Williams dealt with a high ankle sprain early in the season, which made him questionable prior to the Trojans' Sept. 6 win over Stanford. He not only played that day but excelled, piling up 11 tackles and delivering a late sack that helped seal the win. More recently, Williams has been dealing with shoulder problems, yet forced two fumbles in a loss to Utah last weekend. The athletic and versatile 300-pounder has not missed a game all season, and he ranks second on the team in tackles with 51. He's made six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and has impressed scouts with his energy and hustle.