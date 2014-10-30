USC's Leonard Williams flourishing despite limited practice time

Published: Oct 30, 2014 at 08:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Leonard Williams-141030-TOS.jpg

You wouldn't know it by the way he's played on Saturdays, but Leonard Williams is being held back from practice for much of the week.

» Sources Tell Us: Scout compares Williams to Seymour

The USC star defensive lineman, considered one of the top prospects in the nation as an underclassman, has dealt with both ankle and shoulder injuries this season. But from Williams' remarks to The Los Angeles Times, it certainly sounds as though coach Steve Sarkisian's staff has no concerns about Williams' ability to prepare on less physically taxing terms.

"I've been able to still go in the game and know exactly what's going on," Williams said.

Williams dealt with a high ankle sprain early in the season, which made him questionable prior to the Trojans' Sept. 6 win over Stanford. He not only played that day but excelled, piling up 11 tackles and delivering a late sack that helped seal the win. More recently, Williams has been dealing with shoulder problems, yet forced two fumbles in a loss to Utah last weekend. The athletic and versatile 300-pounder has not missed a game all season, and he ranks second on the team in tackles with 51. He's made six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and has impressed scouts with his energy and hustle.

» Predictions for top 10 CFB games of Week 10

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently likened Williams to former NFL star Richard Seymour, and an AFC scout recently made the same comparison.

But looking that good on Saturdays apparently requires some diligent care during the week. Williams said he is in the trainers' room "as much as possible." With the lighter practice participation, the Trojans star can at least put in good time watching film and preparing mentally.

He's expected to play Saturday against Washington State.

And play well.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW