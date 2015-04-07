USC DL Leonard Williams to visit Tennessee Titans

The former USC star will meet the holders of the No. 2 pick, the Tennessee Titans, this week, according to the Tennessean's Jim Wyatt. Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt has more than his share of needs with a team that finished 2-14 last season, but Williams could solve more than one of them. A 300-pounder with the versatility to play multiple spots on the defensive line, Williams excels both against the run and pass, and has the potential to be an every-down defender in the NFL.