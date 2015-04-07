USC DL Leonard Williams to visit Tennessee Titans

If Leonard Williams is to be No. 2 overall pick of the NFL draft behind presumptive No. 1 choice Jameis Winston of Florida State, a crucial step awaits him this week.
The former USC star will meet the holders of the No. 2 pick, the Tennessee Titans, this week, according to the Tennessean's Jim Wyatt. Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt has more than his share of needs with a team that finished 2-14 last season, but Williams could solve more than one of them. A 300-pounder with the versatility to play multiple spots on the defensive line, Williams excels both against the run and pass, and has the potential to be an every-down defender in the NFL.
NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks supported the idea of the Titans drafting Williams last week, noting that another of Tennessee's options, quarterback Marcus Mariota, might not be ready to provide the immediate help that Whisenhunt will be looking for from his top pick in 2015.
Jeremiah ranks Williams as the No. 1 overall prospect in the draft. The Titans had a strong presence at USC's pro day, where the team's defensive line coach, Giff Smith, put Williams through position drills personally.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold the No. 3 pick, hosted Williams for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday.