UConn CB Byron Jones wows again with 4.40 40 at pro day

Nobody blew the lid off the NFL Scouting Combine in February quite like UConn's Byron Jones, who broad-jumped farther than combine participants and Olympians alike with a record-setting mark of 12 feet, three inches.
But the cornerback prospect might have done even more for his draft stock Tuesday by running a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at UConn's pro day, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt. At the combine, where Jones skipped the 40-yard dash because of his recovery from a shoulder surgery, a 4.4 would have ranked third among cornerbacks behind Michigan State's Trae Waynes (4.31) and Florida State's Ronald Darby (4.38).
Given that the cornerback position is considered a thin one in the 2015 draft class, Jones' workout performances could help him move up further on the draft boards of NFL clubs than he could at a deeper position, such as wide receiver or running back. At the combine, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Jones is more than an explosive athlete who can test well in physical drills, crediting Jones for his prolific football skills as well.