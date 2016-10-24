UCLA's Josh Rosen out indefinitely with nerve issue in shoulder

Published: Oct 24, 2016 at 10:41 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

If UCLA is to stop a three-game losing streak and salvage a bowl appearance from a 3-5 start to the season, the Bruins can't count on star quarterback Josh Rosen to lead the way.

Coach Jim Mora said on Monday that Rosen has a nerve issue in his throwing shoulder and is out indefinitely.

Rosen has missed the Bruins' last two games (losses to Washington State and Utah). One of the most talented quarterbacks in college football, Rosen has completed 137 of 231 passes for 1,915 yards, with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions through UCLA's first six games. As a true sophomore, Rosen won't be eligible for the NFL draft until 2018 or 2019.

"The nerve has to start firing again. Once it starts firing again, he should be fine. It's just a matter of when is it going to start firing again?," Mora said in a news conference. "He's getting all the treatment he can get. He's doing everything he can do. Our doctors are as good as they get. He's got a dad at home who's a doctor, so he's surrounded by good people. It's just a matter of his arm starting to fire. He's been trying to throw, and it just hasn't gotten to the point where he can cut it loose yet."

Mike Fafaul has played in Rosen's place, and he set UCLA records for pass attempts (70) and completions (40) in a 52-45 loss to the Utes on Saturday. He threw five touchdown passes but was picked off four times. Rosen warmed up prior to the game, but did not play.

Rosen isn't the only top sophomore with a lingering injury.

FSU safety Derwin James continues to recover from the knee surgery he underwent last month.

"There's no way to judge this thing," Fisher said, per the Orlando Sentinel. "They know he's much further along than most people are, but if you chance it, then there's a chance on tearing everything."

FSU plays host to rival Clemson on Saturday in a highly anticipated ACC Atlantic Division game.

A panel of NFL.com analysts voted James the No. 19 player in the nation entering the season. The versatile safety made 11 tackles in two games prior to his injury.

Other injury updates from Monday on top college players:

» Clemson RB Wayne Gallman, who has been out with a concussion, is expected to play against the Seminoles. Gallman was knocked out of Clemson's Oct. 15 game against North Carolina State on a helmet-to-helmet hit. The Tigers were idle on Saturday. Gallman, a fourth-year junior, is Clemson's top rusher with 489 yards on 90 carries.

» Wisconsin LB Jack Cichy will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. Cichy is the Badgers' leading tackler by a wide margin with 60 stops on the year, including 7.5 for losses. The junior played his best football against some of Wisconsin's toughest opponents, making 12 stops against Michigan and 15, with 3.5 for loss, against Ohio State.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

