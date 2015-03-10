UCLA's Hundley, Odighizuwa help themselves at pro day

Running back Jordan James (5-8 1/2, 195) ran the 40 in 4.42 and 4.44 seconds. He had a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-11 broad jump. He did the three-cone in 7.19 seconds and the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.45 seconds. He performed 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. James was a backup running back for the Bruins (13 games, but one start), but he has very good speed and explosion. That could intrigue an NFL team enough to bring him into camp as a rookie free agent.